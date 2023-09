A lovely day with my favourite third degree relative, we strolled around a house, some woods and gardens and baked in the cafe gardenI was trying out a second hand camera that I'm testing out before I buy. It coped well with high contrast indoor compositions, but makes quite noisy images and I think I need to look at the white balance setting.Over in TheDarkRoom we are exploring what annoys us. I do not apologise if I cause you offence with what is pissing me off!