Look at that Bow Wave!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Look at that Bow Wave!!

We were on a headlong collision with her, but she swerved at the last minute.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Joanne Diochon ace
Playing chicken with a swan?
September 4th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Lovely reflections and movement in the water.
September 4th, 2023  
