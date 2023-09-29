Previous
All Saints' Church, Marlow by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2701

All Saints' Church, Marlow

Ready for Harvest Festival ( unless that's already been and gone!)
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
740% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fond childhood memories of harvest festival with dad bringing in the last sheaf of wheat at the end of harvest to put at the alter.
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise