Previous
The Sun Came Out by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2825

The Sun Came Out

It seemed to be level with us!
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot- love the activity of the people, the glow of the sun and of course, the black and white!
January 31st, 2024  
narayani ace
Fab shot!
January 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 31st, 2024  
Brian ace
Awesome
February 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh wow, love it. Definitely a TT here fav.
February 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise