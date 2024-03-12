Previous
Andrew Sabin's Art
Andrew Sabin's Art

Andrew Sabin's art is organic and I thought this looked gourd like for today's word.

I've done a collage of more of the artwork over in TheDarkRoom of Andrew and his partner Laura's work.
JackieR

