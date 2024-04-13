Previous
Pete the Peril Flew In Today by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Pete the Peril Flew In Today

Norman was the only one brave enough to get this week's 'shoot from below' prompt.

Pocketful of joy today- dining room is a dining room again
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

JackieR

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, Evel Knievel lives on 😂
April 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Love it.
April 13th, 2024  
Anne ace
Great set up - but how did you do it?? Brave Norman!
April 13th, 2024  
narayani ace
Yes how did you do it?! I totally get your pocket full of joy! Still waiting for lounge room, courtyard and study to come back to normal…
April 13th, 2024  
