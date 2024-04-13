Sign up
Previous
Photo 2898
Pete the Peril Flew In Today
Norman was the only one brave enough to get this week's 'shoot from below' prompt.
Pocketful of joy today- dining room is a dining room again
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4904
photos
219
followers
101
following
793% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th April 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legographer
,
jrlego
,
52jr24
,
30-shots24
,
52wc-2024-w15
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, Evel Knievel lives on 😂
April 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL Love it.
April 13th, 2024
Anne
ace
Great set up - but how did you do it?? Brave Norman!
April 13th, 2024
narayani
ace
Yes how did you do it?! I totally get your pocket full of joy! Still waiting for lounge room, courtyard and study to come back to normal…
April 13th, 2024
