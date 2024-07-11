Previous
Shadowplay by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2987

Shadowplay

Tried to cyanotype straight from the shadow of the agapanthus,then placed aggie on the paper as, funnily enough, the shadow moved. It didn't work, as the chemicals been exposed to sunlight!!

I did like the reflections of sky and aggie in the glass.

PoJT - fun morning experimenting with cyanotypes with Sue. Most of mine failed!!

11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
818% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Still rather nice. No idea what a cyanotype is so your secret is safe with me 😂
July 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Not the most successful thing that we have done but still a great morning nonetheless.
July 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I think it’s lovely, lovely effect
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise