Photo 2987
Shadowplay
Tried to cyanotype straight from the shadow of the agapanthus,then placed aggie on the paper as, funnily enough, the shadow moved. It didn't work, as the chemicals been exposed to sunlight!!
I did like the reflections of sky and aggie in the glass.
PoJT - fun morning experimenting with cyanotypes with Sue. Most of mine failed!!
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
11th July 2024 3:06pm
Casablanca
ace
Still rather nice. No idea what a cyanotype is so your secret is safe with me 😂
July 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Not the most successful thing that we have done but still a great morning nonetheless.
July 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I think it’s lovely, lovely effect
July 11th, 2024
