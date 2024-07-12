Sign up
Photo 2988
In Their Father's Shoes
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5074
photos
215
followers
94
following
818% complete
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
231
1779
2986
2987
232
1780
233
2988
Views
22
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
12th July 2024 6:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
icm-4
Beverley
ace
Wonderful whirly opaque colours… fab!
July 12th, 2024
Kathy
ace
The title probably means more to you but the photo is very colorful.
July 12th, 2024
katy
ace
Colorful ICM for sure, but not a very satisfying look at them
July 12th, 2024
