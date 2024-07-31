Previous
Poor thing was so hot and bothered and still very nervous of humans. He'll never be released back into the wild as his right wing hasn't healed properly.

I have taken a photo or three today, but they're all on fiveplustwo, artsygang and the darkroom.

PoJT - eyes retested, both pairs of glasses to be redone, should be back in a fortnight
Joanne Diochon ace
He does look angry and I guess he has a right since nature seems to have dealt him a sad hand. Wonderful detail and lots of attitude.
July 31st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a super portrait
July 31st, 2024  
BillyBoy
Nicely shot. Great lighting.
July 31st, 2024  
YL
Great shot, love the detail
July 31st, 2024  
katy ace
Hard to believe there’s something wrong with your eyes with this photo that is absolute perfection and a FAV
July 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous shot of this skittish bird.
July 31st, 2024  
