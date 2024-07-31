Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3007
Buzzard
Poor thing was so hot and bothered and still very nervous of humans. He'll never be released back into the wild as his right wing hasn't healed properly.
I have taken a photo or three today, but they're all on fiveplustwo, artsygang and the darkroom.
PoJT - eyes retested, both pairs of glasses to be redone, should be back in a fortnight
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5116
photos
216
followers
95
following
823% complete
View this month »
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
Latest from all albums
249
3004
3005
250
3006
251
252
3007
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
29th July 2024 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
He does look angry and I guess he has a right since nature seems to have dealt him a sad hand. Wonderful detail and lots of attitude.
July 31st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a super portrait
July 31st, 2024
BillyBoy
Nicely shot. Great lighting.
July 31st, 2024
YL
Great shot, love the detail
July 31st, 2024
katy
ace
Hard to believe there’s something wrong with your eyes with this photo that is absolute perfection and a FAV
July 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous shot of this skittish bird.
July 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close