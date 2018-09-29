Sign up
Photo 515
As At A feast by Terence Scammel
Recorded totally at home due to lockdowns, Terence Scammel and his band have cobbled together an album which is due for release next week on vinyl, cassette and CD. Has a real homemade feel to it.
Vikki wants enries for the album cover challenge.
"Terence Scammel" is a Canadian voice coach
Epicetus stated "You should conduct yourself in life as at a feast"
Photo taken at Casa Loma
29th September 2018
29th Sep 18
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
2784
photos
198
followers
94
following
Views
0
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
29th September 2018 12:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
albumcoverchallenge124
