As At A feast by Terence Scammel by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 515

As At A feast by Terence Scammel

Recorded totally at home due to lockdowns, Terence Scammel and his band have cobbled together an album which is due for release next week on vinyl, cassette and CD. Has a real homemade feel to it.

Vikki wants enries for the album cover challenge.

"Terence Scammel" is a Canadian voice coach
Epicetus stated "You should conduct yourself in life as at a feast"
Photo taken at Casa Loma
29th September 2018 29th Sep 18

