Fresh Life and Promise to All

My challenge from Kathy was to capture rain, as where I live was forecast a week of storms. Well, we had windy, dry storms, so here is my tribute to the Buddhist belief that rain brings life and promise to all beings.



Kathy my challenge was to wait for the weather, and then to come up with a way to depict rain. Quite chuffed I got this in one.



I'm now off to dig up those dandelions