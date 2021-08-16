Sign up
Photo 1051
Kiss Me Honey Honey, Kiss Me!
A huge sculpture in HM Dockyard Portsmouth, based on the photograph taken on VJDay by Alfred Eisenstaedt of a U.S. Navy sailor embracing and kissing a total stranger.
Also one for new song title,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JrfMsfnVbw
, people uniforms and six word story
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
4
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
287% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
14th August 2021 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-121
,
songtitle-77
,
people-uniform
,
people-uniforms
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot of the sailor and his sweetheart.
August 16th, 2021
Frogger
ace
So this is a photograph of a statue based on a photograph...
August 16th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Really nice picture of the statue. I believe it's quite impressive to see first hand
August 16th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderrful shot
August 16th, 2021
