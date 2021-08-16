Previous
Kiss Me Honey Honey, Kiss Me! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1051

Kiss Me Honey Honey, Kiss Me!

A huge sculpture in HM Dockyard Portsmouth, based on the photograph taken on VJDay by Alfred Eisenstaedt of a U.S. Navy sailor embracing and kissing a total stranger.

Also one for new song title, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JrfMsfnVbw , people uniforms and six word story



16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot of the sailor and his sweetheart.
August 16th, 2021  
Frogger ace
So this is a photograph of a statue based on a photograph...
August 16th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Really nice picture of the statue. I believe it's quite impressive to see first hand
August 16th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderrful shot
August 16th, 2021  
