Photo 1177
Fireman
Never in my wildest dreams did I think Id get the hand(s) of a fireman working for my Big Project
A car's engine had caught fire and I arrived on the scene after the flames had been extinquished.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
ac-valeriejardin
Susan Wakely
ace
Sad for the car owner but great opportunity for you.
February 21st, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Wow, dramatic thing to happen!
February 21st, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Great street capture and tells a story. Rather sad for the owner of the car.
February 21st, 2022
