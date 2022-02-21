Previous
Fireman by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1177

Fireman

Never in my wildest dreams did I think Id get the hand(s) of a fireman working for my Big Project

A car's engine had caught fire and I arrived on the scene after the flames had been extinquished.

Susan Wakely ace
Sad for the car owner but great opportunity for you.
February 21st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Wow, dramatic thing to happen!
February 21st, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Great street capture and tells a story. Rather sad for the owner of the car.
February 21st, 2022  
