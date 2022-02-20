Sign up
Photo 1176
Guildhall from the Guildhall Steps
Ladies of ill-repute stand on the Guildhall steps touting for business. But photographers take cover waiting for the craft fair to open!
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
20th February 2022 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
needs a sunny day for this photo to work effectively.
