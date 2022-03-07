Sign up
Photo 1187
Chandelier Shadow Dance
Another visit to Winchester Cathedral, this time for a
science light Show
. A degree course in science all in light.
The High Alter frieze was the backdrop to the story of life from molecules, chromosomes to embryology. The 18th century chandelier's shadow danced in lights
7th March 2022
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
7th March 2022 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
