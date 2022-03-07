Previous
Chandelier Shadow Dance by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Chandelier Shadow Dance

Another visit to Winchester Cathedral, this time for a science light Show . A degree course in science all in light.

The High Alter frieze was the backdrop to the story of life from molecules, chromosomes to embryology. The 18th century chandelier's shadow danced in lights
7th March 2022

JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
