Photo 1347
Langstone Harbour
This week's prompt is panorama and I stopped during a walk to get this. Wish now I hadn't stopped at the shingle bank.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
19th October 2022 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52jr22
,
52wc-2022-w42
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light on the left.
October 19th, 2022
