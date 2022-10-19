Previous
Langstone Harbour by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Langstone Harbour

This week's prompt is panorama and I stopped during a walk to get this. Wish now I hadn't stopped at the shingle bank.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

ace
Susan Wakely ace
Nice light on the left.
October 19th, 2022  
