Dead Man's Copse by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1441

Dead Man's Copse

During lockdown we had the run of the golf course, as did the wildlife. Now less so!!

Why Dead Man's Copse? He found this link for you http://www.portsdown-tunnels.org.uk/surface_sites/memorials/crookhorn_p1.html
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
Photo Details

