Previous
Next
Photo 1441
Dead Man's Copse
During lockdown we had the run of the golf course, as did the wildlife. Now less so!!
Why Dead Man's Copse? He found this link for you
http://www.portsdown-tunnels.org.uk/surface_sites/memorials/crookhorn_p1.html
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
2nd March 2023 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
