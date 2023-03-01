Previous
Brown Paper Package Tied Up With String by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Brown Paper Package Tied Up With String

April challenged me to make an image based on an event happening this week and she provided a useful link

As its It's World Book Day tomorrow for the bookshop I've organised a Lucky Dip/Volunteer's recommendation display. Customers take a brown paper package, tied up with string, and hopefully enjoy the unknown, surprise book they bought.

My challenge here April was the lighting, it's really quite dim in the stockroom! Anyway hope you approve of this, it depicts WBD on the poster I designed and a bit of faffing with Snapseed


@aecasey here you go April
March 1st, 2023  
