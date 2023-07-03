Previous
Church Rock by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1536

Church Rock

We walked for 3 hours along the Pembrokeshire coast, stunning, jaw dropping, wowsers views and beaches.

We started here at Broadhaven South,
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

JackieR

Love the soft reflection
