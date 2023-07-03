Sign up
Photo 1536
Church Rock
We walked for 3 hours along the Pembrokeshire coast, stunning, jaw dropping, wowsers views and beaches.
We started here at Broadhaven South,
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
3rd July 2023 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the soft reflection
July 3rd, 2023
