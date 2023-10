a la Maier

Photography group walk about today to capture ourselves in the style of Vivian Maier. As she predominantly used a Rolleiflex I put a 12 exposure film through mine and also used my point and shoot. Got fed up with trying to get reflections in wondows (my word that is soooooooooooooooooo difficult) and popped into shops to use mirrors.



Dropped the film in to be developed and printed. It will be back in 3 weeks and it will have cost me £34 to find out that I'm rubbish at her style!!