Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1609
Father and Son
Cat Stevens /Yusuf 's song sprang to mind and I loved his set at Glasto (on TV) and I had to do an entry for the 100th song title challenge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1sH-OmuCoc
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4558
photos
216
followers
94
following
440% complete
View this month »
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
Latest from all albums
2702
2703
1607
1608
2704
2705
2706
1609
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th October 2023 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
petworth
,
songtitle-100
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful markings.
October 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close