Photo 1610
Overjoyed to be Alongside the Quizmaster!!
Our friend's daughter works for Wessex Cancer Trust and we attended the annual quiz.
She was so overjoyed to be next to the Quizmaster for the team photo, she wouldn't stay still for a photo!!
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4560
photos
216
followers
94
following
441% complete
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1607
1608
2704
2705
2706
1609
1610
2707
Views
7
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
5th October 2023 10:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
joy
,
sixws-144
,
people-26
