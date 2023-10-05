Previous
Overjoyed to be Alongside the Quizmaster!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1610

Overjoyed to be Alongside the Quizmaster!!

Our friend's daughter works for Wessex Cancer Trust and we attended the annual quiz.

She was so overjoyed to be next to the Quizmaster for the team photo, she wouldn't stay still for a photo!!
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise