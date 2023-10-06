Sign up
Previous
Photo 1611
Two Little Dicky Birds................
............... sitting inside the wall of The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. I know to many they're vermin, feathered rats, but look at the irridesence in the adult's feathers.
Here's an earworm for you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwuiDz3gcUY
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous Jackie, so beautifully captured too!
October 6th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Super cute shot!
October 6th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute shot.
October 6th, 2023
