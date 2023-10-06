Previous
Two Little Dicky Birds................ by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1611

Two Little Dicky Birds................

............... sitting inside the wall of The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. I know to many they're vermin, feathered rats, but look at the irridesence in the adult's feathers.

Here's an earworm for you https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwuiDz3gcUY
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
441% complete

Diana ace
They are gorgeous Jackie, so beautifully captured too!
October 6th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Super cute shot!
October 6th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot.
October 6th, 2023  
