Previous
Broken Down by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1612

Broken Down

I often used to have to jump start my Allagro; I was also adept at hitting the starter motor with a hammer!! I loved that car!

8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I hope that this was a life saving lead.
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise