Walk to The Pub by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1613

Walk to The Pub

I fancied a walk to St Aldhelm's Chapel, then on to the pub, famous for not having a bar and serving amazing pasties. Somehow the walk got longer, steeper and hotter.
Chapel was quaint, the pub was better!
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
Happy Anniversary. Sounds a great way to spend your day.
October 9th, 2023  
