Previous
Shelagh in the Air by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1626

Shelagh in the Air

We miraculously stayed dry, the squalls missed us, but that sky was ominous most of the day. All boats lifted out safely. A kingfisher flew over right over our boat, best part of the day (apart from staying dry!)
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
445% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise