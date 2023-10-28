Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1626
Shelagh in the Air
We miraculously stayed dry, the squalls missed us, but that sky was ominous most of the day. All boats lifted out safely. A kingfisher flew over right over our boat, best part of the day (apart from staying dry!)
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4605
photos
219
followers
93
following
445% complete
View this month »
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
Latest from all albums
194
2728
1624
1625
34
2729
1626
2730
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX Optio W80
Taken
1st December 2009 5:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close