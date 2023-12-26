Sign up
Dinghy Race
The Boxing Day sailing club race was the usual mix of fancy dress, different abilities and lots of laughter. Only one capsizee this year and the paddleboarders were the victors
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a fun time on the water.
December 26th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun times
December 26th, 2023
