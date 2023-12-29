Sign up
Previous
Photo 1653
Colour in the Sky
None of the kite surfers was good at jumping out of the waves!
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
29th December 2023 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
