Photo 1757
Freebie Pansies are Thriving
Don't ask about the teapot though
Sun flare is the prompt for this week and I nearly forgot.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w22
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely, and I do like the teapot!
June 2nd, 2024
