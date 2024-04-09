Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1724
Every Seventh Wave Is Allegedly Huge
This was certainly one to get your feet wet. The beach is about 6 feet below this barricade, and this was one of the biggest waves i captured.
We have been lucky with Storm Kathleen, but nearby hones and businesses have been flooded and have no electricity. Next door's rickety fence STILL hasn't blown down though
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4897
photos
217
followers
101
following
472% complete
View this month »
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
Latest from all albums
2890
2891
43
1723
2892
2893
44
1724
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th April 2024 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Love those crashing waves. Beautiful spot. Hubby was forecast force 10 but only got force 7. Still a tad brisk!
April 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
That’s an impressive wave. I tend to count every 9th wave. Will have to concentrate on my counting in the future.
April 9th, 2024
BillyBoy
Impressive.
April 9th, 2024
narayani
ace
That’s a big wave! Stay safe
April 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close