Every Seventh Wave Is Allegedly Huge
Every Seventh Wave Is Allegedly Huge

This was certainly one to get your feet wet. The beach is about 6 feet below this barricade, and this was one of the biggest waves i captured.

We have been lucky with Storm Kathleen, but nearby hones and businesses have been flooded and have no electricity. Next door's rickety fence STILL hasn't blown down though
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

JackieR

Casablanca ace
Love those crashing waves. Beautiful spot. Hubby was forecast force 10 but only got force 7. Still a tad brisk!
April 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s an impressive wave. I tend to count every 9th wave. Will have to concentrate on my counting in the future.
April 9th, 2024  
Impressive.
Impressive.
April 9th, 2024  
narayani ace
That’s a big wave! Stay safe
April 9th, 2024  
