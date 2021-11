I know Which One I Prefer!!

Last time I 'did' focus stacking Moni asked what was the point? Just have a narrow aperture for greater depth of field.

Well I don't have an answer based on my experiment here - but perhaps my subject matter wasn't very good? Perhaps my settings for the 40 shots I took were incorrect??



If anyone has some advice ( but no need to critique! I know it's rubbish, just not why!!) please do give me some!