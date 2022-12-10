Previous
Next
Need Something For The Weekend Sir?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
156 / 365

Need Something For The Weekend Sir??

The prompt for 52 week challenge is potato.

Continuing with my challenge from Vikki to post a regular selfie (she didn't say couldn't be faceless!)

I wish I'd cleaned the mirror, but it obscures the hairdresser nicely!!
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A nice little trim for Spud.
December 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise