156 / 365
Need Something For The Weekend Sir??
The prompt for 52 week challenge is potato.
Continuing with my challenge from Vikki to post a regular selfie (she didn't say couldn't be faceless!)
I wish I'd cleaned the mirror, but it obscures the hairdresser nicely!!
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
potato
,
sixws-135
,
52jr22
,
jrselfie22
,
52wc-2022-w49
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice little trim for Spud.
December 10th, 2022
