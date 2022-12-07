Sign up
155 / 365
Queen Susan with her Lady in Waiting
We went to Narnia today, sat on the Cair Paravel thrones and donned a crown each ( or bird cages as a child described them!)
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3963
photos
209
followers
76
following
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
7th December 2022 11:37am
Tags
theme-festive
jrselfie22
Susan Wakely
ace
Your crown is wonky me lady!
December 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
What fun.
December 7th, 2022
