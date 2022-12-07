Previous
Queen Susan with her Lady in Waiting by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
155 / 365

Queen Susan with her Lady in Waiting

We went to Narnia today, sat on the Cair Paravel thrones and donned a crown each ( or bird cages as a child described them!)
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
Your crown is wonky me lady!
December 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
What fun.
December 7th, 2022  
