Agatha in Cawston

Agatha Christie lived in Wallingford for 40 years. Wallingford is where Cawston is based in Midsummer Murders

https://www.wallingfordtowncouncil.gov.uk/visitors/agatha-christie/
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

