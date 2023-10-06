Previous
The Bill by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
190 / 365

The Bill

It was like being in an episode of The Bill today, rozzers going up and down the steps, obviously looking for a ne're do well, apologising for getting in my way. Is it me, or are coppers getting a lot, lot younger these days??

Here's a blast from the past, that inspired this copy a photo prompt (ok I know it's not a photo, but I copied the idea......!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_m68KkR_WtY
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of them walking in synchronized steps. I’m sorry to say, but I think it’s us.
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise