It was like being in an episode of The Bill today, rozzers going up and down the steps, obviously looking for a ne're do well, apologising for getting in my way. Is it me, or are coppers getting a lot, lot younger these days??Here's a blast from the past, that inspired this copy a photo prompt (ok I know it's not a photo, but I copied the idea......!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_m68KkR_WtY