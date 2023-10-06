Sign up
The Bill
It was like being in an episode of The Bill today, rozzers going up and down the steps, obviously looking for a ne're do well, apologising for getting in my way. Is it me, or are coppers getting a lot, lot younger these days??
Here's a blast from the past, that inspired this copy a photo prompt (ok I know it's not a photo, but I copied the idea......!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_m68KkR_WtY
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Tags
52jr23
,
52wc-2023-w40
,
copy a famous photo
Nice capture of them walking in synchronized steps. I’m sorry to say, but I think it’s us.
October 6th, 2023
