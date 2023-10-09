Sign up
Previous
191 / 365
Shit-Faced Janus
My challenge was to photograph paradeiolia. This two faced cowpat, spotted on the way back from the pub ( we'd had soda and limes, so we were not shit-faced!) seemed just the ticket!!
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
JackieR
ace
@northy
hope this meets with your approval. Spotted on return trek of our 9 mile walk!!
October 9th, 2023
☠northy
ace
bahaaaa - this is awesome! nicely spotted!
October 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great names and perfect for the challenge. You need a pat on the back for this one.
October 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@northy
glad you laughed!!
@wakelys
duhhhh!!!
October 9th, 2023
@wakelys duhhhh!!!