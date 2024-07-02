Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
Rush
What we call a bullrush in UK is a cat's tail in US but is in-fact reed mace.
But I like to call them bullrush when I see them, so here's a watercolour sketch of more than one rush!
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
jrart
,
wwcm-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha I am about to do something similar.
July 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 2nd, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Lovely! I like the name cattails. :)
July 2nd, 2024
