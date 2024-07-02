Previous
Rush by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
223 / 365

Rush

What we call a bullrush in UK is a cat's tail in US but is in-fact reed mace.

But I like to call them bullrush when I see them, so here's a watercolour sketch of more than one rush!
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha I am about to do something similar.
July 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 2nd, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Lovely! I like the name cattails. :)
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise