Landscape a le Hockney by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Landscape a le Hockney

Kali asked me to do an unusual panorama/landscape and she gave me a couple of links to look at.

Visited a National Trust nature reserve today and I hoped that the images I got would stitch together like a Hockney. I'm pleased with this.

PoJT - sat in the sunshine drinking a cuppa in splendid isolation (in a car park!).
@kali66 here you go Kali, hope it;s sort of what you wanted??
