Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2980
Landscape a le Hockney
Kali asked me to do an unusual panorama/landscape and she gave me a couple of links to look at.
Visited a National Trust nature reserve today and I hoped that the images I got would stitch together like a Hockney. I'm pleased with this.
PoJT - sat in the sunshine drinking a cuppa in splendid isolation (in a car park!).
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5055
photos
217
followers
93
following
816% complete
View this month »
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Latest from all albums
2977
222
2978
223
224
2979
225
2980
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-622
JackieR
ace
@kali66
here you go Kali, hope it;s sort of what you wanted??
July 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close