Glasswing Butterfly by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2983

Glasswing Butterfly

The Greta oto is native to South America but seen today flying around a Southsea museum.

I used to take the children there decades ago, it's hardly changed, but I think the butterfly house is about a third the size it was back then!

PoJT- it was actually warm, dry and sunny for my stroll around the seafront looking for yellow subjects for the camera club project. Best one was found at The Tenth Hole- a lemon meringue pie!!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Lin ace
WOW - this is amazing - beautiful capture
July 7th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
elegant beauty!
July 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Never heard of these. So beautiful
July 7th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is glorious!
July 7th, 2024  
Monica
So very beautiful
July 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this appropriately named butterfly.
July 7th, 2024  
