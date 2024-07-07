Glasswing Butterfly

The Greta oto is native to South America but seen today flying around a Southsea museum.



I used to take the children there decades ago, it's hardly changed, but I think the butterfly house is about a third the size it was back then!



PoJT- it was actually warm, dry and sunny for my stroll around the seafront looking for yellow subjects for the camera club project. Best one was found at The Tenth Hole- a lemon meringue pie!!