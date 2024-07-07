Sign up
Previous
Photo 2983
Glasswing Butterfly
The Greta oto is native to South America but seen today flying around a Southsea museum.
I used to take the children there decades ago, it's hardly changed, but I think the butterfly house is about a third the size it was back then!
PoJT- it was actually warm, dry and sunny for my stroll around the seafront looking for yellow subjects for the camera club project. Best one was found at The Tenth Hole- a lemon meringue pie!!
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
6
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5062
photos
217
followers
93
following
817% complete
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
7th July 2024 2:11pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
WOW - this is amazing - beautiful capture
July 7th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
elegant beauty!
July 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Never heard of these. So beautiful
July 7th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this is glorious!
July 7th, 2024
Monica
So very beautiful
July 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this appropriately named butterfly.
July 7th, 2024
