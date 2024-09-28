Previous
Last One by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3066

Last One

Today only 3 hummingbirds remained in the garden today. We've had at least a dozen flying around our heads but not today. They're on their way to South America.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Susan Wakely
Aw, waving to say goodbye.
September 29th, 2024  
katy
Hard to choose which is best of all you have taken but this is amazing
September 29th, 2024  
