Photo 3066
Last One
Today only 3 hummingbirds remained in the garden today. We've had at least a dozen flying around our heads but not today. They're on their way to South America.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
hummingbird
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw, waving to say goodbye.
September 29th, 2024
katy
ace
Hard to choose which is best of all you have taken but this is amazing
September 29th, 2024
