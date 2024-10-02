Previous
Looks Threatening by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3070

Looks Threatening

After a heavy sleep lasting 13 hours (!) we went for a gentle stroll around Bosham.

PoJT A kingfisher flew out from the reeds at our feet. We then watched it hunt and hover a couple of times before it dived and got its lunch

2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great atmospheric capture.
October 2nd, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
How special! The kingfisher must be a good omen of some sort. Wonderful dark sky shot.
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise