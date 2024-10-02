Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3070
Looks Threatening
After a heavy sleep lasting 13 hours (!) we went for a gentle stroll around Bosham.
PoJT A kingfisher flew out from the reeds at our feet. We then watched it hunt and hover a couple of times before it dived and got its lunch
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5206
photos
215
followers
96
following
841% complete
View this month »
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
Latest from all albums
1803
3066
3067
58
1804
3068
3069
3070
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
2nd October 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bosham
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great atmospheric capture.
October 2nd, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
How special! The kingfisher must be a good omen of some sort. Wonderful dark sky shot.
October 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close