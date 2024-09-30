Previous
We're Leaving on This Jet Plane by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3068

We're Leaving on This Jet Plane

Don't know when we'll be back again 🤟
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a week it’s been. Just a great adventure thanks to friendships made on 365.
September 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
It looks like the rays of heaven are blessing your plane.
September 30th, 2024  
