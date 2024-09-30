Sign up
Photo 3068
We're Leaving on This Jet Plane
Don't know when we'll be back again 🤟
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5204
photos
214
followers
96
following
840% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
30th September 2024 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
this is rosie lee. i drank a lot of rosie lee at katys house!
Susan Wakely
ace
What a week it’s been. Just a great adventure thanks to friendships made on 365.
September 30th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks like the rays of heaven are blessing your plane.
September 30th, 2024
