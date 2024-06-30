Sign up
Photo 2976
Past, Present and Future of a Poppy
All on the one plant, not where I sowed any seeds!
Last one for June's wildlife theme, been fun manipulating the theme to suit my photogging habit.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
30dayswild-2024
william wooderson
ace
Very cool, Jacqui!
June 30th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool collection of the different stages presented in a very clean manner.
June 30th, 2024
