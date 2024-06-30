Previous
Past, Present and Future of a Poppy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2976

Past, Present and Future of a Poppy

All on the one plant, not where I sowed any seeds!

Last one for June's wildlife theme, been fun manipulating the theme to suit my photogging habit.

30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

william wooderson ace
Very cool, Jacqui!
June 30th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cool collection of the different stages presented in a very clean manner.
June 30th, 2024  
