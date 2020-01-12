Previous
Next
So sad that this was the last day I could enjoy this view from my "classroom" window, I am so going to miss this special place by 365anne
Photo 1348

So sad that this was the last day I could enjoy this view from my "classroom" window, I am so going to miss this special place

12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Can you see this from your classroom? I'm officially jealous... Fantastic shot, I like that you included the window
January 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise