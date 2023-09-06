Sign up
123 / 365
Rain Drops
I was thinking about what photo I would post for today whilst driving home from work, I noticed the rain drops on my car bonnet and thought I'd see what I could capture with my macro lens.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Christine Louise
@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
123
photos
34
followers
31
following
33% complete
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Diana
ace
Well done, they look amazing and the colour is great too. I love the big drop in the middle.
September 6th, 2023
