Rain Drops by 365projectclmutlow
123 / 365

Rain Drops

I was thinking about what photo I would post for today whilst driving home from work, I noticed the rain drops on my car bonnet and thought I'd see what I could capture with my macro lens.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Christine Louise

@365projectclmutlow
I have been learning photography for about 7 years, and not always getting the time to practice and take photos. Someone suggested doing a challenge...
Diana ace
Well done, they look amazing and the colour is great too. I love the big drop in the middle.
