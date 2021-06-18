Goldfinch at Queen's Park

Not the greatest photo, but a wonderful discovery. As I was walking home through the park, a young couple drew my attention to a pair of goldfinches in a small tree. I had my camera with me (but not my telephoto lens, unfortunately), so I managed to get this photo. It was a nice moment of camaraderie as the three of us watched the goldfinches before they flitted off. The pandemic is bringing moments of closeness like this as people share in the appreciation of nature and the small treasures around us. Grateful for this moment.