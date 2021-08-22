Previous
Next
Birch Tree by 365projectorgheatherb
66 / 365

Birch Tree

22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Donna
Love your pov and bokeh. Very nice shot.
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise