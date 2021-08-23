Sign up
67 / 365
Island Dweller
I came upon this fellow nestled among the plants on an island of a busy street. In fact, I originally saw only his head popping out. When I walked over to explore, here is what I found.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
1
0
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
sculpture
,
street art
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
August 23rd, 2021
