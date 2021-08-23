Previous
Next
Island Dweller by 365projectorgheatherb
67 / 365

Island Dweller

I came upon this fellow nestled among the plants on an island of a busy street. In fact, I originally saw only his head popping out. When I walked over to explore, here is what I found.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise