Lone Strawberry by 365projectorgheatherb
73 / 365

Lone Strawberry

Catalina has planted some herbs- and strawberries- on our rooftop. Here is one of the first strawberries to appear.
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lin ace
Nicely captured
August 30th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and glossy , so rich in colour against the green leaves ! Hope you and Catalina will not fight over the 1st strawberry !!
August 30th, 2021  
haskar ace
Lovely colours.
August 30th, 2021  
