Always Orchids by 365projectorgheatherb
161 / 365

Always Orchids

Another grey, overcast day. But there are always orchids to brighten the room. (Dear friends, I've had a couple of busy days, so I have missed commenting on your photos. I look forward to checking them out tomorrow.)
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
